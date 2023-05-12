Lawyers’ bodies to commemorate May 12 riots today

The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) and the Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA) announced on Thursday that they will boycott court proceedings throughout the province on Friday (today) to commemorate the May 12, 2007, mayhem.

Adopting separate resolutions, the SBC and the SHCBA demanded that the tragic incident be looked into by a full bench of the SHC or the Supreme Court. The bar leaders said that the government has to date failed to fairly, properly and independently inquire into the May 12 riots that left more than 50 people dead.

They said that those at the helm of affairs who had the responsibility of command and control on or before that black day should be brought to justice. This would help fix responsibility for the incident that led to a complete breakdown of law and order in Karachi costing many precious lives, and also led to an attack on the independence of judiciary and the media, they added.

They also said that May 12, 2007, was one of the blackest days in the history of Pakistan, adding that the failure to determine who were responsible has shattered the confidence of the public in the judiciary.