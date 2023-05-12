Police get remand of 25 PTI workers in terrorism cases

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday granted until May 15 police remand of over two dozen activists of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf detained for allegedly staging violent protests against the arrest of their party chief Imran Khan.

Police booked and arrested scores of workers of the PTI for their alleged involvement in rioting, arson, vandalism and causing terror in different parts of the port city after the former prime minister was arrested from the Islamabad High Court on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Ferozabad and Tipu Sultan police produced 25 protesters detained in terrorism cases before the administrative judge of the ATCs and requested grant of their 14-day physical remand in police custody for investigation.

However, the judge handed over the custody of the suspects to the police until May 15 with a direction to the investigation officers to produce them on the next date along with an investigation report.

Separately, the Tipu Sultan police produced seventeen detained workers of the opposition PTI before a South District judicial magistrate, who later discharged them from a rioting case under Section 63 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

An East District magistrate granted bail to as many as 37 party workers detained by the Sharea Faisal police. They were told to submit a surety of Rs5,000 each to secure their release.

A court in Malir released 25 PTI workers on bail while another sent 21 others to jail on judicial remand in separate cases lodged by Shah Latif and Quaidabad police. “Around two hundred party activists were produced before courts in different districts of the city,” PTI lawyer Zahoor Mehsud told The News. He added some of them were discharged from cases while others were released on bail.

He lamented that the police apprehended party workers for holding peaceful protests against the arrest of their leader, adding that a peaceful protest was the constitutional right of every citizen but law enforcement used brutal force against PTI workers.

Cases have been registered under sections of 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act has been incorporated in some of the cases.

‘Political victimisation’

Sindh Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders have said hundreds of party workers and leaders have been arrested and they are facing the worst political victimisation though they have not been involved in any violent activities.

Holding peaceful demonstrations is a constitutional right of all citizens, they said in a statement on Thursday. Karachi PTI President Aftab Siddiqui said PTI workers had gathered in the city even today (Thursday). “The PTI is an ideological party and all workers believe in peaceful protest. We held peaceful protests under the direction of our leader Imran Khan.”

He asked the Pakistan Democratic Movement government what they were doing to Pakistan. “We stand with Pakistan and Imran Khan. We will not step back from our stance.”

Siddiqui alleged that the Sindh police had treated humans like animals and male cops tortured women workers of the PTI. Around 12 women were detained from Teen Talwar, and such incidents never happened to women workers in the past, he lamented.

He lauded the way women fought for Pakistan and they were still fighting for real freedom. “I appreciate the courage of my Karachi mothers, sisters and daughters. We are proud to be the tigers of Imran Khan.”

Siddiqui warned the Sindh government to stop torturing women workers and demanded their release. “The humiliation of women on the streets is intolerable and shameful.” Meanwhile, Sindh PTI General Secretary Mubeen Jatoi said the police had sealed the Insaaf House Sukkur and detained more than 60 workers. “Police are raiding offices as if we are a banned organization.”

He said thousands of workers from across Sindh had been arrested so far, and the PPP had started a wrong tradition of attacks on offices of political parties, but “it will reap what it sows”.

Jatoi said that instead of fulfilling its official duties, the Sindh police had become the militant wing of the PPP, and the provincial government was registering terrorism cases against innocent PTI workers.

In his statement, PTI leader and MPA Bilal Ghaffar said the party welcomed the decision to release Imran Khan as he always respected the judiciary and the law. He said violence and anarchy had never been part of the PTI’s politics. “The troublemakers do not belong to our ranks. We staged a peaceful sit-in for 126 days, but not a pot was broken.”

He said the government was constantly attacking the judiciary, and the PDM parties only wanted their own decisions from the judiciary.

While talking to media outside the Sindh High Court, Sindh PTI President Ali Zaidi’s wife Yasmin Ali Zaidi said that her husband had served this country and nation but he had been arrested in a false case without a warrant.

She said Zaidi was forcibly abducted. “We do not know where Ali Zaidi is.” She said that no one has the right to violate our rights and those who should be behind bars are walking free today.