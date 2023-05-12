Siraj proposes general elections in first week of August

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Emir Sirajul Haq has asked all the political parties to agree upon the first week of August for holding the general elections in the country.

The JI leader made this suggestion while addressing a high-level meeting of the party at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the Karachi JI headquarters, on Thursday. He said the country was going through a crisis and the only solution and way forward was the general elections in the country.

About the recent episode of lawlessness in the country, he held the caretaker governments responsible. He said it seemed that institutions were confronting each other, as a result of which the situation was moving from bad to worse. Haq made it clear that the JI did not support and it condemned what had happened during the last few days. He added that the party would not accept any unconstitutional step.

PST calls for peace

Pakistan Sunni Tehreek (PST) central leader Muhammad Sarwat Ijaz Qadri on Thursday expressed concern over the escalating incidents of violence in the country, stressing the need for prioritising the country’s security after upholding the constitution and law under all circumstances.

He added that while democratic political protests were a legitimate right of every political party, no one should be allowed to engage in actions that resulted in damage to the nation's assets.

Qadri highlighted that certain anti-national elements were currently ridiculing the country. He called for political parties to play an active role in establishing peace and order.