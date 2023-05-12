Imran a blue-eyed boy proved, says Sharjeel

It has been proved that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been a blue-eyed boy who is still getting preferential treatment, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said in a statement issued on Thursday.

He remarked that a favourite politician was getting favourable treatment in the country while another less-privileged politician had been pushed against the wall. He recalled that in the past, he was arrested from the court’s premises by the National Accountability Bureau without a valid arrest warrant.

He said that a different set of laws existed in the country for Khan, while the rest of the political parties in Pakistan were dealt with another set of laws. The information minister added that the PTI chairman was still getting favourable treatment despite his involvement in well-thought-out plans to attack national institutions.