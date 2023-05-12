Murad asks PTI MPAs to declare Imran a traitor as PA resolution seeks strict action against arsonists

The Sindh Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the violence perpetrated in the country by supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The resolution, moved by ruling Pakistan Peoples Party lawmaker Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran, said: “This House condemns the way and manner public as well as private property of the citizens of Pakistan has been ransacked, damaged, and forced to somehow influence or impede the lawful process being carried out against Imran Khan.

“The house resolves that rule of law must prevail at all times and no one should be allowed to take the law into their own hands and requests the Government of Sindh to ensure complete protection of the public, as well as private property of the citizens and strict action is taken against anyone who violates the law.”

Speaking on the resolution, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah condemned the violent incidents in the country in the aftermath of Imran Khan’s arrest. He said the latest violent incidents in the country were an attack on the integrity of Pakistan. He made it clear that they were not in favour of declaring any political party a terrorist outfit.

Shah said it was his desire that the lawmakers of the PTI should have come to the house to make the demand that a treason case should be filed against Khan under Article 6 of the constitution after the latest incidents. He said that earlier the MQM had made a similar demand to try its founder Altaf Hussain under Article 6 of the constitution after his speech on August 22, 2016.

He said a similar time had come for the PTI and it should declare Khan a traitor in the same manner. He said the Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers should be given the opportunity to come to the house for the purpose. He said there should be patriots present among the PTI MPAs as they should come to the house to move a resolution against Khan.

Shah recalled that the National Accountability Bureau had arrested Khan on May 9, and it was the same NAB against which the house had passed resolutions. He recalled the demand of his party that NAB should be disbanded.

He remarked that Khan had become the first beneficiary of the amendments passed by them to amend the National Accountability Ordinance. He said that earlier the law had authorised that an accused could be remanded to the custody of NAB for 90 days but that duration had been reduced to merely 14 days. He recalled that NAB had sought 90-day remand of former president Asif Ali Zardari after arresting him.

The CM said everybody had the right to peacefully agitate, but no one was allowed to take the law into his hands during the protest.

He said two vehicles of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board and a bus of Sindh People’s Bus Service had been torched by protesters in Karachi. He said the arsonists had been warned that they wouldn’t be spared by the government if they chose to came outside again.

He recalled that earlier Taliban had been involved in an attack on the Karachi corps commander several years back, and it was up to the PTI to decide whether they wanted to remain either as a political entity or a militant outfit.

Shah told the house that the government couldn’t afford lawlessness again in Karachi as had been the case in the past. He said whoever came out to commit violence and arson would be immediately arrested by the government.