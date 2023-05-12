The toll of mismanagement

LAHORE: Pakistan is facing numerous problems that arise because of bad governance which has ruined its economy and currency. We are facing brain drain, illegal flight of capital, abuse of merit, abuse of discretionary powers, and abuse of IPR.

If we take a look at these factors it will be found that most of our problems are due to the inability of successive governments in Pakistan to comply with rules, laws and regulations that are already there but are overlooked and the violators are not made accountable.

Human capital flight can be triggered by various factors such as lack of economic opportunities, political instability, social unrest, discrimination, and inadequate living conditions. All these factors are at their peak in our country.

The state can stop the flight of human capital by improving the quality of education, creating job opportunities, providing better living conditions, promoting social stability, and ensuring fair treatment of individuals.

Illegal funds transfers are an enigma. It simply speaks volumes about the gross failure of governance in our country. Illegal fund transfers can be controlled through technology. Technological measures can be employed to track and identify illegal fund transfers, such as blockchain, artificial intelligence, and data analytics tools.

Failure of governance is mainly due to abuse of merit in appointments and transfers. Merit can be ensured in appointments and transfers by establishing clear criteria for selection and promotion, conducting fair and transparent assessments based on those criteria, and incorporating independent oversight to prevent nepotism and favouritism.

Discretionary powers may be necessary in certain situations, but there should be checks and balances in place to prevent abuse. This includes clearly defined rules and regulations for the exercise of discretionary powers, independent oversight, and accountability mechanisms.

But in Pakistan any person enjoying any discretionary power is free to exercise them without independent oversight and accountability mechanisms. The disrespect of intellectual property rights in Pakistan have kept serious global investors at bay.

Infringement of intellectual property rights (IPR) can lead to several drawbacks, including loss of revenue, harm to the reputation and brand image, reduced incentive to innovate, and negative impact on economic growth and development.

It can also lead to the emergence of black markets and counterfeiting, which can have public health and safety implications. All this is happening in Pakistan Pakistan lacks the culture that supports entrepreneurs. This is because entrepreneurship tends to thrive in those economies only that have a market-driven approach, low regulatory barriers to entry, a supportive business environment, availability of skilled human resources, access to finance, and a culture that encourages risk-taking and innovation.

Some of the countries that have been successful in fostering entrepreneurship include the United States, Singapore, Sweden, and South Korea. Many experts wonder about stubborn poverty in Pakistan. They contend that philanthropic culture in Pakistan is more pronounced than in most developed economies.

It must be understood that charity alone cannot replace social sector programmes, as both have different objectives and approaches. Social sector programmes are designed to address systemic issues such as poverty, inequality, education, and healthcare through targeted interventions.

Charitable organisations, on the other hand, focus on providing aid and support to individuals and communities in need. While charities can play an important role in supporting the social sector, they cannot replace it as they lack the resources and expertise needed to create long-term and sustainable change.