FPCCI urges govt to address law and order issues

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Thursday demanded to restore stability, certainty and law and order in the country as business, commercial, trade, industry and economic activities have come to a standstill.

FPCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said, “We have nothing to do with politics; and, as matter of policy, FPCCI remains neutral in all political matters; nonetheless, we need peace and normalcy in the country.”

Sheikh said that he wants to apprise all the concerned quarters that major trading partner countries of Pakistan have issued cautionary and worrisome advisories vis-à-vis travel, trade and other business engagements with Pakistan.

“It is a nightmare and may have far-reaching negative implications for Pakistani trade and industry,” he added. The FPCCI chief highlighted that overseas Pakistanis were already very worried for the past many months. According to latest data, workers remittances have dropped by 29.25 percent in April 2023 on year-on-year basis; exports went down 26.68 percent YoY in April 2023; while International Financial Institutions have downgraded Pakistan’s GDP growth projections.

The World Bank has revised Pakistan’s GDP growth projections to merely 0.4 percent; IMF to 0.5 percent; and Asian Development Bank to 0.6 percent.

Sheikh maintained that tens of billions of rupees worth of losses have already been registered over the past two days in production processes, trade and commercial activities. To add salt to the injury, internet services have been badly affected throughout the country, and have disrupted business communications and financial transactions as a result.

As per inter-bank, intra-day statistics, local currency has already lost 5 percent value in less than 2 complete banking days, and as per industry sources, the trend may continue before it can be paused.