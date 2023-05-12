PCJCCI calls for action plan to rebuild tourism industry post-floods

LAHORE: The Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) on Thursday emphasised the urgent need to revitalise Pakistan's tourism sector, which suffered significant setbacks due to the devastating floods last year.

The PCJCCI has called for a comprehensive assessment of the damages incurred. Global warming is also feared to pose a great threat to the country’s adventure tourism industry as glaciers are melting at a rapid pace, and overall temperatures in the country are rising.

PCJCCI President Moazzam Ghurki said, “We should create awareness against climate change effects and facilitate private tour operators to boost tourism and promote the country’s image in the international arena.”

Speaking during a think tank session, he said that damage to infrastructure has further aggravated the humanitarian situation, as partial or complete destruction of over 3,000km of roads and 145 bridges impedes the ability of people to access markets or essential services.

Talking about the devastating floods which killed over 1,600 people and affected over 33 million others, he said that the flash floods had hit the tourism industry hard as tens of hotels, restaurants and tourist resorts in northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were swept away by waters, while many others were seriously damaged and not recovered yet.

“I feel extremely worried for these people because it is really hard to earn their livelihood at this hour of political turmoil and economic instability,” he said. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) has spread a vast network of roads from the south, east and north of Pakistan, making the tourist resorts in north Pakistan accessible, which would play a vital role in the revival of the tourism sector when the situation becomes normal.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Fang Yulong talking about the potential of the tourism industry said that once normalcy returns, it would not only create economic activity in the local areas but also have a positive impact on the national economy. “Currently, 300,000 people in the country are associated with the tourism industry, and with an uptick in the number of tourists in the country due to better roads and connectivity, the number is likely to increase to 500,000 in the coming years,” he added.

PCJCCI Vice President Hamza Khalid said that flood happened during the last days of the peak season of tourism in the northern areas of Pakistan, when usually hundreds of tourists throng the northern areas.

He pointed out that reconstruction still had a long way to go, and as per estimates 2-3 years were needed to rebuild the necessary infrastructure for tourists in the northern region of the country.

He said there was a dire need to make teams to assess the losses incurred by the tourism industry due to floods. He added that Pakistan generates good revenue from foreign tourists visiting the country for adventure tourism; however, this year’s floods also discouraged foreign tourists.