Stocks rebound on renewed hope for IMF bailout

Stocks closed higher on Thursday despite prevailing political uncertainty in the country, as an IMF statement on engagement in talks with Pakistan boosted some sentiment in the market, traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index increased by 250.68 points or 0.61 percent to 41,325.63 points against 41,074.95 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,498.63 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,074.95 points.

“Stocks closed higher on IMF affirmation to continue secure funding and policy in bailout programme with the goal of reaching agreement,” Ahsan Mehanti, analyst at Arif Habib Corp said.

Investor speculations for resolution over political crises and affirmation with no pause over International Monetary Fund -IMF negotiation had played a catalyst role in a bullish close, he added.

KSE-30 index also rose by 105.77 points or 0.72 percent to 14,838.34 points compared with 14,732.57 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares dropped by 3 million shares to 96.850 million shares from 99.182 million shares. The trading value decreased to Rs2.891 billion from Rs3.303 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.189 trillion from Rs6.162 trillion. Out of 301 companies active in the session, 180 closed in green, 96 in red and 25 remained unchanged.

Nabeel Haroon, analyst at Topline Securities, said equities closed positively where the benchmark KSE100 Index settled at 41,325 level (up 0.61 percent). “The market opened on a positive note making an intraday high of 424 points, as IMF stated that they are engaged with Pakistan on stalled EFF (Extended Fund Facility) programme.”

Furthermore, he added, a decline in the international coal prices had also garnered investor interest in the cement sector, where LUCK, PIOC and CHCC closed higher than their Wednesday closing.

LUCK, HBL, POL, ENGRO and PKGS were the major gainers in the trading session, as they cumulatively added 134 points to the benchmark KSE100 index.

The highest increase was recorded in Sapphire Fiber shares, which rose by Rs69.46 to Rs1,003.76 per share, followed by Packages Ltd., which increased by Rs22.83 to Rs364.55 per share. A significant decline was noted in Nestle Pakistan, which fell by Rs100 to Rs5,700 per share, followed by Bata (Pak), which decreased by Rs40 to Rs1,700 per share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the bulls returned to the PSX after three consecutive depressive sessions.

“The market began in the green as the IMF confirmed that talks between the government and the IMF mission were underway for the delivery of the 9th tranche from the IMF Program's Extended Fund Facility,” it reported. “However, the Pak rupee plunged versus the USD later in the day, and investor confidence suffered, as a result, lacklustre activity was witnessed.”

Sectors contributing to the performance included cement (+54.3 points), E&P’s (+49.2 points), commercial banks (+41.6 points), fertilizer (+31.8 points), and technology & communication (+21.8 points).

WorldCall Telecom remained the volume leader with 17.191 million shares which closed unchanged at Rs1.14 per share. It was followed by P.I.A.C.(A) with 4.769 million shares, which closed higher by 18 paisas to Rs3.60 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Quice Food, Fauji Foods Ltd, Maple Leaf, Thatta Cement, The Organic Meat, Sui North Gas, Pak Refinery, and Oil & Gas Dev. XD.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 23.422 million shares from 22.239 million shares.