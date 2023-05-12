Gold sheds Rs2,700/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs2,700/tola on Thursday while silver rates remained unchanged.
According to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association data, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs237,300/tola. Similarly, the price of 10 gram gold also decreased by Rs2,314 to stand at Rs203,447.
In the international market, however, gold rates increased by $7 to close at $2,038/ounce. Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,100/tola. The price of 10 gram silver also stood the same at Rs2,657.75.
