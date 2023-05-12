SECP registers 1,760 companies in April

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has registered 1,760 new companies in April 2023, bringing the total number of registered companies to 191,924, it said on Thursday.

The total paid-up capital (capitalisation) of the companies incorporated in April stood Rs2.9 billion. Approximately 57 percent of businesses were registered as private limited companies, 41 percent as single-member businesses, and 2 percent companies as limited liability partnerships, not-for-profit organisations, and unlisted public companies (LLP). Nearly 99.8 percent of businesses were registered online. The new registrations also included 70 foreign applicants, SECP said.

Foreign investment has been reported in 67 new companies, having foreign investors from Afghanistan, Canada, China, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Germany, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, Jordan South Korea, the Netherlands, Singapore, Slovakia Republic, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK and US.

Major chunk of investment was received from China with 36 companies, Germany, and South Korea with four each, Hong Kong, Turkey, South Africa, UK and US with two each, and in 13 companies from other countries.

The information technology sector took the lead with incorporation with 267 companies , real estate development and construction with 228, trading with 222, services with 194, food and beverages with 93, ecommerce with 68, education with 62, tourism with 53, and textile with 52 firms.

Similarly, marketing and advertisement, and corporate agricultural farming recorded 42 registrations each, engineering got 36, healthcare incorporated with 33, chemical with 31, pharmaceutical, and power generation with 30 each, mining and quarrying with 27, cosmetics and toiletries with 24, auto and allied with 22, broadcasting and telecasting with 20, communications, and fuel and energy with 19 each, transport with 17, lodging with 16, cables and electrical goods with 15, paper and board with 11, and 87 companies were registered in other sectors.

As a result of the integration of SECP’s e-services with and various provincial departments, 1,700 companies were registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for the generation of NTN, 73 companies with EOBI, 40 companies with PESSI/SESSI, and 55 companies with the excise and taxation department.