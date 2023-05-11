Imam moves up in ODI rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq and New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry have moved up in the Men’s ODI Player Rankings after notable performances in their five-match series that hosts Pakistan won 4-1.

Imam advanced one slot to fourth position after playing a match-winning knock of 90 in the third ODI, but he is still some way away from his career-best second position, which he achieved in June last year.

The left-hander’s rise is good news for Pakistan as they now have three batters in the top four, with Babar Azam number one in the list and Fakhar Zaman third.Henry inched up one slot after grabbing seven wickets in the last three matches of the series, which counted towards the weekly update. He is back to his career-best fourth position, which he first achieved in October 2016 and most recently in November 2022.

Agha Salman’s two half-centuries lifted him 80 places to 92nd position among batters while fast bowlers Harif Rauf (up nine places to joint-42nd) and Mohammad Wasim (up 41 places to 69th) have moved up the list of bowlers after some fine performances.

New Zealand batter and captain in the series, Tom Latham, advanced eight places to 21st place after scores of 45, 60 and 59 in the three matches. Will Young moved from 99th to 75th position and Henry Shipley is in joint-93rd position.