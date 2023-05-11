National Games to go as per schedule

LAHORE: The security situation created following the arrest of former premier Imran Khan will not affect the 34th National Games as the organisers on Wednesday pledged that the biennial spectacle will be held as per schedule in Quetta.

An emergency meeting was held on Wednesday to review the situation. The meeting was attended by all the participating units, officials of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Balochistan Chief Secretary, Balochistan Sports Secretary, DIG Quetta, Balochistan Sports Board Director General and POA secretary Khalid Mehmood. It was decided that the Games will be held as per schedule.

“The Games will be held as per schedule,” a highly reliable source who attended a meeting held in this regard told 'The News'.The stakeholders decided if any team gets delayed while reaching Quetta then a slight adjustment in that particular event’s schedule can be made and that team will be included in the draws.According to sources, Balochistan Chief Secretary said that they remain confident about holding the Games.“One team of KP and one team of HEC have reportedly got delayed but they will be adjusted in the draws,” the source said.

The source said that such things happen and should not affect the games' schedule. The competitions will be held in 32 disciplines which include baseball, football, handball, hockey, kabaddi, rugby, softball, tug-of-war, volleyball, badminton, boxing, fencing, gymnastics, archery, athletics, basketball, bodybuilding, cycling, golf, judo, karate, squash, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, weightlifting, wrestling, wushu, rowing, sailing, shooting and swimming.

Some exhibition matches will be held in canoeing and kayak, futsal, throwball and women cricket which has been included for the first time.In order to avert any logistics and boarding issues the organisers have planned to hold the competitions in baseball, football, handball, hockey, kabaddi, rugby, softball, tug-of-war, volleyball, badminton, boxing, fencing and gymnastics before the opening ceremony of the Games which will be held on May 22.