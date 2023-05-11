Athletes begin training for National Games

LAHORE: The training camps for various sports have commenced on the instructions of Director General Sports Punjab, Dr Asif Tufail, at different venues in preparation for the 34th National Games to be held in Quetta.

Around 300 players and team officials have arrived at Nishtar Park Sports Complex for training. In the first phase, training camps for gymnastics, baseball, taekwondo, cycling, rugby, rowing, tennis, basketball, bodybuilding, judo, karate, and squash will be organised at different locations.The Sports Board Punjab will provide top-notch facilities, including quality food, during the training camps. Dr Tufail expressed confidence that Punjab athletes would deliver satisfactory performances and win more medals than other participating teams. Dr Tufail said that all the players will be given best training under the supervision of professional coaches.