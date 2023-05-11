Athletes begin training for National Games

LAHORE: The training camps for various sports have commenced on the instructions of Director General Sports Punjab, Dr Asif Tufail, at different venues in preparation for the 34th National Games to be held in Quetta.
Around 300 players and team officials have arrived at Nishtar Park Sports Complex for training. In the first phase, training camps for gymnastics, baseball, taekwondo, cycling, rugby, rowing, tennis, basketball, bodybuilding, judo, karate, and squash will be organised at different locations.The Sports Board Punjab will provide top-notch facilities, including quality food, during the training camps. Dr Tufail expressed confidence that Punjab athletes would deliver satisfactory performances and win more medals than other participating teams. Dr Tufail said that all the players will be given best training under the supervision of professional coaches.
LAHORE: Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq and New Zealand fast bowler Matt Henry have moved up in the Men’s ODI Player...
LAHORE: The security situation created following the arrest of former premier Imran Khan will not affect the 34th...
DUBAI: Pakistan Cricket Board presented its "hybrid" solution for hosting the 2023 Asia Cup again to the Asian...
LONDON: South Africa secured direct qualification on Tuesday for the 50-over Cricket World Cup in India later this...
LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association Secretary General Khalid Mehmood has said that the country will get the fittest...
ISLAMABAD: The decision on the Asia Cup cricket venue is to be taken within the next two weeks as all the member...