Man City ‘unstoppable’ at home, warns Grealilsh

MADRID: Jack Grealish said Manchester City are confident of finishing the job against Real Madrid at home to reach the Champions League final after a 1-1 draw in their semi-final first leg on Tuesday.

City have won all 14 games at the Etihad this year by a combined score of 49-7 as Pep Guardiola´s men close in on a potential treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

But it is conquering Europe for the first time that matters most to the English champions. City suffered heartache against Madrid at the same stage of the competition last season as a late collapse in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu saw the Spanish giants go on to win the competition for the 14th time.

But home advantage for the return leg could make the difference this year after the sides could not be separated in Madrid. Both goals came from spectacular strikes from outside the box as Kevin De Bruyne cancelled out Vinicius Junior´s opener.

"At the Etihad at the moment we feel unstoppable," Grealish told BT Sport. "We came here tonight to try and win, but I think it shows our character to go a goal down and come back. In the end it was a fair result."

City are now unbeaten in 21 games in all competitions. But they were not at their fluent best as Madrid successfully cut the supply line to 51-goal striker Erling Haaland. The visitors had dominated possession until they were hit by the Real sucker punch when Vinicius drove forward and fired into the top corner on 36 minutes.