Pakistan top open, seniors contests in bridge

LAHORE: Pakistan returned to the top in the open and seniors categories in the 22nd BFAME Championships here on Wednesday.

India slipped to second place in the two categories but remained on top in women and mixed categories.In the open category, Pakistan secured the first position with 164.34 VP, followed closely by India with 163.41 VP. Bangladesh, the UAE, and Jordan secured the 3rd, 4th, and 5th positions, respectively.

In the women's category, India remained on top with 206.36 VP, while Pakistan secured the second position with 170.79 VP. The UAE, Palestine, and Jordan secured the 3rd, 4th, and 5th positions, respectively.

In the senior category, Pakistan secured the first position with 180.91 VP, while India secured the second position with 179.68 VP. Jordan secured the 3rd position.In the mixed category, India secured the first position with 192.38 VP, followed by the UAE with 156.13 VP. Jordan and Pakistan secured the 3rd and 4th positions, respectively.

In the first round of the day, India dominated in all categories, scoring the highest Victory Points (VP) in open, women, senior, and mixed categories, while Pakistan secured second place in three categories.

In the open category, India scored 151.61 VP in the first round and 154.02 VP in the second round, followed by Pakistan with 138.54 VP and 153.73 VP, respectively.

In the women's category, India scored 178.95 VP in the first round and 196.67 VP in the second. Pakistan held the second position with 154.22 VP and 160.48 VP, respectively. In the seniors category, India scored 167.27 VP and 177.27 VP in the first and second rounds, respectively. Pakistan secured second place with 144.07 VP and 163.32 VP.In the mixed category, India scored 175.58 VP and 178.41 VP in the first and second rounds, respectively. UAE and Jordan secured second and third positions, respectively, while Pakistan finished fourth.