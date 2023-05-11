Biden to host India’s Modi for state visit in June

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will host India´s Narendra Modi for a state visit in June, it was announced on Wednesday, as Washington courts New Delhi as a bulwark against China.

The state visit, the highest level of diplomatic reception, will boost the United States and India´s “shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific,” the White House said.

The invitation comes despite rising concerns about human rights and democratic backsliding under Modi´s Hindu nationalist leadership in India, the world´s most populous nation. Washington has long sought to boost India as a counterinfluence to an increasingly assertive China in Asia -- and New Delhi, worried about Beijing´s build-up on the other side of its border, has also sought to build ties.

But Ukraine has emerged as a stumbling point in the partnership. India, a long-time military ally of Russia, has called for an end to hostilities, but has never condemned the Russian invasion.

It will be the first state visit by Modi to the United States. He visited Biden at the White House in 2021 as part of the Quad summit bringing together the United States, Australia, Japan and India.

This time India is understood to have sought the highest level of protocol for a head of state. The trip will include a state dinner. New Delhi welcomed the visit as “historic,” and hailed the chance to build collaboration with Washington and to “discuss opportunities to expand and consolidate the Quad engagement.”