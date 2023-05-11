Standoff as Brazil judge threatens to suspend Telegram

BRASALIA: A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered messaging app Telegram on Wednesday to remove criticism of a bill seeking to stem disinformation online, giving the company one hour to comply or face suspension.

The ruling came the day after Telegram sent a message to users in Brazil warning that “democracy is under attack,” and that the internet bill “gives the government censorship powers.”

Justice Alexandre de Moraes called that “flagrant and illicit disinformation,” accusing the company of “illegal and immoral” behaviour. “The message... fraudulently distorted the discussion and debate around the regulation of social network and messaging service providers, in an attempt to induce and instigate users to make their members of Congress” vote against the bill, Moraes wrote in his decision. —AFP