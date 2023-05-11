Assad receives Saudi invitation to Arab summit

DAMASCUS: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad received an invitation to next week´s Arab summit in Saudi Arabia, the presidency said on Wednesday, the first such invitation since the country´s war began in 2011.
Assad received an invitation from Saudi King Salman “to participate in the thirty-second Arab League summit, which will be held in Jeddah on May 19”, the Syrian presidency said in a statement.
Assad said the summit “will enhance joint Arab action to achieve the aspirations of the Arab peoples,” the statement added. Saudi Arabia´s ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar al-Sudairi, delivered the invitation. On Sunday, the Arab League welcomed back Syria´s government, securing Assad´s return to the Arab fold after years of isolation.
The pan-Arab body suspended Damascus in November 2011 over its crackdown on protests that spiralled into a war that has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and battered the country´s infrastructure and industry. The last Arab League summit Assad attended was in 2010 in Libya.
The invitation comes a day after Riyadh and Damascus announced that work would resume at their respective diplomatic missions in Syria and Saudi Arabia, after more than a decade of severed ties.
