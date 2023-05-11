Tributes pour in for AFP reporter killed in Ukraine

KYIV: Messages of grief poured in on Wednesday after the death of AFP journalist Arman Soldin in Ukraine, paying tribute to his bravery in covering Europe´s worst conflict since World War II.

Soldin was killed when an AFP team came under fire by Grad rockets while they were with a group of Ukrainian soldiers near Bakhmut, the epicentre of the fighting for months. His death brings to at least 11 the number of journalists, fixers or drivers for media teams killed since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, according to advocacy groups.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on Wednesday paid tribute to Soldin´s “courage” and described his work as “essential” to understanding the facts around the war in Ukraine. “Arman was a talented and courageous journalist and his death is obviously devastating for those who knew him,” said a spokesman for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

“Journalism continues to shine a light in the darkness of this war, and Arman´s work was vital to that.” Ukrainian Culture Minister Oleksandr Tkachenko blamed Russia for Soldin´s death and said those responsible must be held accountable.

“Our condolences to Arman´s family and friends, and gratitude for his courage,” he said in a post on social media. Paris-based media rights campaigners Reporters Without Borders (RSF) called on France and Ukraine to carry out a “transparent” investigation, paying tribute to Soldin´s work and his bravery in the field. French prosecutors announced they had opened a war crimes investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.