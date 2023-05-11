Austria bans TikTok on government work phones

VIENNA: Austria said on Wednesday it will ban TikTok on federal employees´ work phones, joining a growing list of Western nations cracking down on the Chinese-owned social media platform due to security concerns.

The decision followed advice from Austria´s intelligence services and several ministry experts. Similar measures have recently been taken by the United States, Britain, Australia, France, the Netherlands and the European Commission.

“The federal government has decided to ban the private use and installation of TikTok on work devices of federal employees,” the Austrian interior ministry said in a statement sent to AFP.