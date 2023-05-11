Austria bans TikTok on government work phones

VIENNA: Austria said on Wednesday it will ban TikTok on federal employees´ work phones, joining a growing list of Western nations cracking down on the Chinese-owned social media platform due to security concerns.
The decision followed advice from Austria´s intelligence services and several ministry experts. Similar measures have recently been taken by the United States, Britain, Australia, France, the Netherlands and the European Commission.
“The federal government has decided to ban the private use and installation of TikTok on work devices of federal employees,” the Austrian interior ministry said in a statement sent to AFP.
HANOI: Vietnam´s state electricity company warned on Wednesday that the national power system would come under strain...
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden will host India´s Narendra Modi for a state visit in June, it was announced on...
KANO, Nigeria: 15 children drowned and 25 others were missing after their overloaded boat capsized on a river in...
HONG KONG: Hong Kong amended a law on Wednesday to bar foreign lawyers from working on national security cases,...
LONDON: The publisher of the British tabloid The Mirror, accused by Prince Harry and other celebrities of unlawful...
HELSINKI: Finland´s Prime Minister Sanna Marin, set to leave office after losing a general election, announced on...