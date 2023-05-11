World’s largest spelling test set for Paris’ Champs-Elysees

PARIS: The Champs-Elysees in Paris will hold the world´s biggest spelling test next month, organisers said on Wednesday. A giant classroom including school desks will be set up over 6,600 square metres of the famous avenue leading up to the Arc de Triomphe in the French capital.
Competitors taking part in “the world´s largest dictation” on June 4 will have correctly write down a passage of French text read out by the organisers. Dictations are a mainstay of French education, celebrated by teachers as a pillar of instilling correct grammar and dreaded by schoolchildren who are forced to do them on an almost daily basis. All eager spellers aged 10 and above can sign up on the Paris city website, and some 1,700 will be picked at random to take part.
