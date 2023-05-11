HRCP stresses restraint, dialogue to end crisis

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) is greatly troubled by the unfolding political crisis in the country, following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan and its implications for the rights of ordinary citizens.

The HRCP, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, said: “We deplore the use of disproportionate force in arresting Imran Khan from the premises of the Islamabad High Court. It was clearly unwarranted and has only aggravated the political climate. The HRCP strongly condemns the violence perpetrated both by security and law-enforcement personnel in which at least one person was killed as well as by enraged protesters. At this time, the need for restraint and political dialogue is greater. Respect for the rule of law must apply equally to all citizens and in all situations, it cannot be applied selectively.”

“The HRCP was also alarmed to see that the state’s knee-jerk reaction to the crisis was to restrict Internet connectivity. As before, such steps achieved little apart from allowing dangerous rumours to circulate and compromising people’s access to information and their safety in public spaces. Once again, the HRCP urges all political stakeholders to use peaceful and democratic means such as the forum of parliament to settle their differences rather than resorting to violence, intimidation and thuggery,” the statement concluded.