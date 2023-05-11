Parents concerned over functioning of schools in Islamabad

Islamabad: The education system of Islamabad was thrown into disarray on Wednesday as the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 09, created an unstable political situation. The lack of leadership from the education department regarding the decision to close schools and colleges resulted in minimal attendance, with only a few students braving the uncertain circumstances. Schools and colleges experienced an unprecedented lack of attendance, as parents opted to keep their children stay home due to the uncertain and potentially unsafe conditions. Adding to the low turnout was the failure of the schools and colleges to provide transportation services to their students. No school buses were dispatched to pick up students from their homes, leaving them with limited means to commute to their educational institutions. This further contributed to the already abysmal attendance, as many students were unable to make the journey without reliable transportation which left teachers waiting in empty classrooms. This unfortunate situation reflects the absence of effective leadership and decision-making within the federal education department.

Parents expressed their concerns regarding the security of their children. They voiced their frustrations, emphasizing that the education department should have taken timely action by announcing the closure of schools and colleges. They argued that such a decision would have prevented students from being left in a state of uncertainty and ensured their safety during this politically unstable period.

When contacted for a comment, the Director (Academics) Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Ms. Riffat Jabeen, explained that the education department's hands were tied until directives regarding the closure of institutions were issued by the Ministry. She implied that without official guidance, they were unable to make the independent decision to close schools and colleges.

This statement highlights the need for better coordination and communication between relevant authorities to prevent confusion and ensure the safety and well-being of students. As the city continues to grapple with its unstable political situation, it is imperative that the education department and relevant authorities work swiftly to address these challenges.

Timely decision-making, effective communication, and proactive measures are vital to restoring a sense of normalcy and ensuring the uninterrupted education of the students.