Pervaiz Elahi condemns arrest of PTI leaders, workers

LAHORE: Central President of the Pakistan Tehreek Insaf Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that Imran Khan has been attacked, he has the right to include the name of whomever he nominates in the FIR, and he should fully support Imran Khan in this matter. “Imran Khan is our leader and is representing the country properly.”
Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the way the workers, including Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Secretary-General Asad Umar, and former governor Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, were arrested and baton-charged by police is condemnable.
