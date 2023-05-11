PTI top leaders staying in GB House as guest of CM

ISLAMABAD: PTI’s acting Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his top associates of the party are staying in Gilgit-Baltistan House (GB House) Islamabad.

Well-placed sources told The News that Chief Minister GB Khalid Khurshid, who took Qureshi with him from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday in his official bomb proof car, having full protocol and security of the GB and since then staying in the GB House.

Highly placed sources told The News Wednesday evening that PTI Gilgit Baltistan failed in making any impressive show to express its solidarity with Imran Khan and couldn’t manage even one dozen people to gather in Gilgit for the purpose.

The chief minister who has come here to standby with his leader, has been providing shelter to a number of PTI top leaders in the GB House, situated in the so-called Red-Zone of the federal capital.

The sources pointed out that Shah Mahmood Qureshi who evaded arrest outside the IHC courtesy CM GB, in an interview with a private TV news channel claimed that he is sitting at a “secure and secret place.”

The GB House has been occupied by the PTI leaders and they are living as the chief minister’s guest in the multi-storey rest house. The sources said that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has been informed about the presence of Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other leaders in GB House.

If the administration decides, the acting chairman of the PTI could be apprehended anytime today (Thursday) since the area is under surveillance now, the sources added.