Cabinet holds special meeting: KP CM warns against damage to public, private properties

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan said on Wednesday no one would be allowed to damage the public and private properties under the guise of protest.

‘‘The protesters should use their democratic right to protest but avoid disrupting peace and damaging properties. The law will come into action if the protesters try to take the law into their hands,â€ he admonished while chairing a special meeting of the KP caretaker cabinet. The cabinet discussed and reviewed the law and order situation in the wake of prevailing situation in the province, said a handout. Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan and administrative secretaries also attended the meeting along with the cabinet members. The cabinet members were briefed about the law and order situation and measures taken by the government to maintain peace in the province. The chief minister expressed grave concern over the loss to public and private properties due to violent protests at different spots of the province since Tuesday.

He said freedom of expression and staging protest is a democratic, political and constitutional right of everyone but it should be exercised in peaceful and democratic manners. Azam Khan maintained that it was the foremost responsibility of the government to maintain law and order as well as protect the life and property of its people. â€œThe government cannot ignore this responsibility under any circumstances,â€ he added. He directed the relevant authorities to pay special attention to the security of government properties and sensitive installations across the province. The chief minister said the government will provide all necessary resources to the police for keeping calm and use all available options to establish the state writ.