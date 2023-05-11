ECP seeks report on prohibited funding of all political parties

A representational image of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) building. — Facebook

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has directed its scrutiny committee to submit a report on prohibited funding of all political parties within 15 days.

The decision was made in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, which was attended by officers concerned.

The scrutiny committee, initially formed in 2019 to investigate the foreign/prohibited funding of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, was later tasked to conduct a similar investigation into other political parties, particularly Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party.

The ECP had to form the committee after conducting numerous hearings of the PTI foreign funding case, filed by the party’s founding member and ex-information secretary Akbar S Babar.

The commission, in an order issued on August 02 last year based on the committee’s findings, had said that the party had received funds from prohibited sources.

Babar had alleged serious financial irregularities in the accounts of the then-ruling party, including illegal sources of funding, concealment of bank accounts within the country and abroad, money laundering, and the use of private bank accounts of party employees to receive illegal donations from the Middle East. The PTI had denied any wrongdoing.

The PTI had moved the Election Commission in retaliation to the scrutiny of its records, alleging irregularities and kickbacks in the funding of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan Peoples Party and JUI-Fazl.

The PTI leaders have criticised the electoral body for not expediting the scrutiny of other political parties and only targeting them.

In addition, the commission decided in the meeting that polling for three National Assembly seats -- NA-108 Faisalabad, NA-118 Nankana Sahib, and NA-239 Korangi -- will be held on May 28.

It also discussed the letters and complaints of the Jamaat-i-Islami regarding Sindh local bodies elections and irregularities in Union Council-119 Hyderabad in the May 7 by-elections.

The ECP has fixed May 15 for the hearing of the case and has sought a report from the Provincial Election Commissioner, RO, DRO, DPO within three days. Notices have also been issued to the candidates, RO, DRO, concerned staff and district police officer to appear before the commission on May 15.