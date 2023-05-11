Murad decries violent agitation by PTI supporters

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decried violent incidents in the country that followed the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he berated violent supporters of the PTI for damaging public and private properties during agitation.Shah said the PTI chairman had been arrested through a due process of the law in a case registered against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He added that the Islamabad High Court had also confirmed that Khan’s arrest was legal.

The CM lamented that in reaction to the arrest of their leader, workers of the PTI torched several government vehicles, including public transport buses, water tankers, and waste collection vehicles.

He said that in Karachi, PTI workers blocked Sharea Faisal and some other roads that affected millions of people commuting between their workplaces and residences.He remarked that the agitation also affected a number of people going to the airport for their flights. “Not only this, workers of the PTI torched several government vehicles, including public transport buses, water tankers and waste collection vehicles used for delivery of municipal services,” he stated, adding that PTI workers had also damaged private cars and buildings, the assessment of which was being carried out.

Taking notice of the situation, the CM directed police and district administration to ensure peace and security of public and private properties, as well as unblock all the roads to ensure smooth movement so the residents could get to their destinations without a hassle.