Sindh govt to not allow PTI to close roads for agitation: Memon

KARACHI: The Sindh government is willing to reserve a ground along with due facilities to let the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) peacefully hold protests, but it will not allow anyone to cause trouble to people through the closure of roads for agitation.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated this at a press conference on Wednesday. He warned that stern action will be taken against people involved in road blockades, arson and other means of violent protest in the province.

The Sindh government would deal seriously with the elements that dared to take the law into their hands during agitation, he said as he appealed to the citizens of Karachi to reopen their shops and businesses assuring them that the Sindh government would provide them security.

Memon lamented that supporters of the PTI had the previous day torched vehicles of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board and buses of the Peoples Bus Service, denying decent transport facilities to the commuters of the city.

He said the PTI during its violent agitation drive had destroyed modern public buses having cost of millions of rupees. Those involved in such violent incidents would be arrested, he added.

The information minister said the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly was also seen roaming on roads in Karachi with a stick in his hand to violently take part in the agitation.Hundreds of students in the country had become the ultimate sufferers as the examinations of the Cambridge System of Education had been deferred due to the violent agitation by the PTI, Memon added.

He recalled that different politicians had been arrested time to time but never in the past had their supporters violently reacted in the way the PTI supporters had reacted.He said that anti-Pakistan forces had celebrated the violent agitation by the PTI.

He maintained the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan was not an act of political vengeance as he had been arrested due to his involvement in a corruption case.Khan was under an obligation to satisfy the courts and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the Al Qadar Trust case, Memon said.

He advised the PTI leadership to avoid violence and lawlessness and face accountability instead of endangering the lives of others.He informed media persons that former president Asif Ali Zardari had shown utmost restraint and patience during his imprisonment for 12 years under false allegations and he finally emerged successful in his legal fight.

Memon recalled that another leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party Faryal Talpur was arrested from hospital on the eve of Eid. He added that Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani was arrested in Lahore and he was still facing the same corruption case still pending against him.