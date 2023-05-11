Three men found dead

LAHORE: Three men were found dead in different parts of the City on Wednesday. A 40-year-old man was recovered dead from Data Darbar police area and a 35-year-old man from Factory Area. Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man identified as Sultan died due to electrocution in the Shahdara area. He was cutting the electric wire when he received a severe electric shock. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police claimed that all the three men were drug addicts. Edhi volunteers shifted the bodies to the mortuary.