Identification system in livestock discussed

LAHORE: Provincial Livestock and Dairy Development Department organised a workshop on Identification and Traceability System in animals.
The workshop was organised under the auspices of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations. In the inaugural session of the workshop, Secretary Livestock Masood Anwar participated as a special guest wherein animal traceability was discussed in the sector related to halal meat production and exports.
Later, the stakeholders related to fattening farms and slaughterhouses were briefed about the system. Identification methods in cattle can make it possible to obtain authentic data, said Secretary Livestock.
Animal traceability will help in livestock management and disease control measures. This system will prove effective in cattle identification, registration and real-time tracking as well as provision of departmental services, the Secretary Livestock concluded.
