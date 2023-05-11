Minister inquires after injured DIG in hospital

LAHORE: Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited Services Hospital. He met the family of DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi who was undergoing treatment at Services Hospital. Principal SIMS Prof Farooq Afzal and MS Services Hospital Dr Ahtsham ul Haq informed the minister about the latest situation regarding Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye operation.
Dr Javed Akram also met with the surgeons who performed Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye operation. He said that Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye has been successfully operated. While ensuring peace and order, Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye was badly affected by stones. Over 25 policemen and 2 civilians have already been discharged after giving medical aid.
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has decried violent incidents in the country that followed the...
KARACHI: The Sindh government is willing to reserve a ground along with due facilities to let the Pakistan...
KARACHI: A sessions court dismissed on Wednesday an application seeking registration of an FIR against Karachi...
LAHORE: Three men were found dead in different parts of the City on Wednesday. A 40-year-old man was recovered dead...
LAHORE: Provincial Livestock and Dairy Development Department organised a workshop on Identification and Traceability...
LAHORE: Religious leaders Wednesday continued to condemn violence and arson erupted after the arrest of PTI chief and...