Minister inquires after injured DIG in hospital

LAHORE: Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javed Akram visited Services Hospital. He met the family of DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi who was undergoing treatment at Services Hospital. Principal SIMS Prof Farooq Afzal and MS Services Hospital Dr Ahtsham ul Haq informed the minister about the latest situation regarding Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye operation.

Dr Javed Akram also met with the surgeons who performed Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye operation. He said that Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye has been successfully operated. While ensuring peace and order, Ali Nasir Rizvi’s eye was badly affected by stones. Over 25 policemen and 2 civilians have already been discharged after giving medical aid.