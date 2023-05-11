Kaghan valley road reopened up to Naran

MANSEHRA: The National Highway Authority (NHA) on Wednesday cleared the Mansehra Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road to all sorts of traffic up to Naran.

“We have cut four mega glaciers and before clearing Mansehra Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road to traffic and work is well in progress to reopen this artery up to Babusar Top,” Javed Saifullah, the deputy director NHA, told reporters.

The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road was blocked to all sorts of traffic in November last year due to heaviest snowfall.“We clear the road after machines cut the Gorian glacier before entering Naran,” Saifullah added.

He said that work on Mansehra Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road was well in progress and it would be cleared up to Battakakundi by May 23, up to Gattidas by June 15 and later on up to Babusar Top.

Speaking on the occasion, an official of NHA, Latif Anwar, said that the clearance of this major artery was delayed because of the inclement weather cycle in the valley.“The avalanches, which detached from mega glaciers at five places in the valley, rolled down and hampered the work. But we are optimistic that the weather will remain sunny and we will complete our task,” he added.

Meanwhile, hoteliers in Kaghan valley welcomed the reopening of the Mansehra Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road up to Naran and expressed optimism that the rest of the blocked portion would soon be reopened to traffic.

Talking to mediamen, president of the Hoteliers’ Association Seth Matiullah and Chairman Hussain Deen said that they welcome visitors to the scenic valley. “We are also going to resume our business activities with the reopening of Mansehra Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad Road. And we welcome tourists to Kaghan valley,” Hussain Deen said.