Several booked in Haripur

HARIPUR: Several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers, including a former provincial minister, were booked for taking to the streets and blocking roads as a mark of protest against the arrest of their party’s chief Imran Khan, police and PTI’s sources said on Wednesday.

Acting DPO Asif Gohar Khan confirmed that the police have registered a case against over 25 PTI’s workers including former provincial minister Akbar Ayub Khan, chairmen and councilors of various neighborhood and village councils, for blocking GR road, suspending traffic and attempting to attack government property.

However, most of them had obtained bail before arrest from the local courts while the others had gone underground and the police was on the look for all the booked PTI’s workers and office bearers.

He said that the local police have also arrested another group of 12 PTI’s activists from different parts of the district under 3 MPO and sent them to Haripur jail.Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Haripur Aon Haider Gondal had banned the assembly of five and more persons in the limits of district Haripur for five days under section 144 CrPc.