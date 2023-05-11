Temperature soars reaches 38 C in Lahore

LAHORE: The provincial capital experienced 38 degree Celsius temperature on Wednesday, with a prediction of gradual increase in temperature in the next couple of days.
According to a spokesman for Pakistan Meteorological Department, day temperature in most parts of the province including the provincial capital is likely to cross 40 degree Celsius, with no chance of showers during the next 15 days. “Weather remained dry in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours, while same weather conditions are expected in plain areas,” daily weather report said.
