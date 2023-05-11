Two alleged outlaws killed in encounter

HARIPUR: Two alleged outlaws were killed in an encounter with police here on Wednesday, officials said. The accused were also involved in the attack and murder of a policeman, Asif Gohar Khan, acting District Police Officer and SP Investigation, told reporters.

He said that two constables, Khuda Bukhsh and Umair Asif, of Rizwan Shaheed Police Post, were patrolling on a link road near Chamba Pind village in the early hours of Sunday when two masked men shot and injured them.

The injured cops were shifted to Trauma Centre where Constable Khuda Bukshsh succumbed to his injuries while his colleague was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad for tertiary care.

According to Asif Gohar Khan, the Kotnajibullah Police Sation, on an intelligence report launched an operation for the arrest of the attackers. “The outlaws opened fire on cops when they surrounded their hideout. And both the outlaws were killed in the ensuing gun battle,” he added. The slain persons were identified as Basharat and Naseer.