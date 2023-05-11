Govt adopts zero-tolerance for evil elements: Naqvi

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said that the Punjab government has adopted a policy of zero-tolerance for evil elements and army was called to maintain public order in the province.

Caretaker chief minister said this while chairing an important meeting held to maintain the atmosphere of peace and order in the province here on Wednesday. He said army was called in Mianwali as well.

The meeting also decided to keep colleges and universities across Punjab closed for the next two days while medical colleges will remain open while the final decision on closure of schools will be taken on Wednesday night.

The meeting also decided to further increase the security of sensitive places and cases would be registered against the miscreants under the Anti-Terrorism Act.The caretaker chief minister called for a report on the damages caused to property in the incidents of arson and encirclement. He said he promised that the persons who attacked the state of Pakistan would be brought to justice and indiscriminate legal action would be taken against elements who attack public and private property.

“We will take all necessary measures to protect the life and property of the people and maintain peace and order,” Mohsin Naqvi said.In the meeting, the law and order situation in the province was reviewed in detail while a preliminary report was also presented to the caretaker chief minister about the tragic events that took place on Tuesday. Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar gave a briefing on rioting, arson and attacks on police.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Inspector General Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Interior, Law Secretary, Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO Lahore, Commissioner Lahore Division, Deputy Commissioner Lahore and related officials participated in the meeting while all Divisional Commissioners and RPOs participated in the meeting through video link.

Later, the caretaker CM visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority office and monitored the law and order situation through cameras. Mohsin Naqvi reviewed the public order situation in the City on the digital wall.

Mohsin Naqvi gave necessary instructions to the Inspector General of Police regarding law and order on the spot. Punjab Safe Cities Authority MD Kamran Khan gave a briefing on detecting damages to CCTV cameras. Miscreants destroyed more than 30 cameras and other equipment at 15 locations of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Inspector General of Police, additional chief secretary, additional chief secretary Home, Punjab Safe Cities Authority MD, Commissioner Lahore Division, deputy commissioner and concerned were also present on the occasion.