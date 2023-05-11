Sukkur Express to stop at three more stations

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences , on Wednesday, declared the results of the Post Graduate Medical Diploma...
LAHORE:A civil court has summoned a private university management in Rs16.2 million damages suit filed against the...
LAHORE:Lahore and other cities may face a shortage of petroleum products as the oil marketing companies failed to...
LAHORE:Provincial Livestock and Dairy Development Department organised a workshop on Identification and Traceability...
LAHORE:The Employees Welfare Association of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has warned of staging...
LAHORE:Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi presided over an important meeting at the Specialised Healthcare...