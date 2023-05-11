 
close
Thursday May 11, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Sukkur Express to stop at three more stations

By APP
May 11, 2023

LAHORE:The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 145-Up/146-Down Sukkur Express train to stop at three more stations including Sarhari, Daur and Bandhi, to facilitate people of the area.