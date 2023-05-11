PG medical diplomas result

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS), on Wednesday, declared the results of the Post Graduate Medical Diploma Part I annual examinations in 10 specialties.

According to the notification, a total of 44 candidates appeared in Anesthesia, out of which, 16 passed and 25 failed. In Medical Radiology Diagnostic, 12 out of 26, in Cardiology, three out of 14, in Tuberculosis and Chest Diseases, one out of six, in Child Health, 11 out of 18, Gynecology and Obstetrics, five out of 15, in Clinical Pathology, four out of five, and in Laryngology and Otology, three out of nine candidates passed. No candidate could pass diploma exams in Ophthalmic Medicine and Surgery and Psychological Medicine.

‘KAS to reopen office in Pakistan’

Regional Director Southeast Asia at Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) Dr Ellino Zeino said that they have been active in Pakistan in the past and were now in the process of reopening their office in Pakistan. She said that regional connectivity and dialogue as well as sustainable development will be the centre of their activities. She was addressing an international conference organised by Punjab University Department of History & Pakistan Studies in collaboration with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung - a political party foundation in Germany..

Department of History Chairman Prof Dr Mahboob Hussain, Matthew McCartney, Rasul Bakhsh Rais, researchers and a large number of students were also present on this occasion. Dr Ellino Zeino said that Afghanistan has been the hub and link between South and Central Asia. “We have chosen the theme ‘South & Central Asia Re-Connected’ and Konrad Adenauer Foundation strives to build dialogue and bridges in more than 100 offices and representations around the world”.