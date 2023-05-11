Halal meat production, exports Identification, traceability system in livestock discussed

LAHORE:Provincial Livestock and Dairy Development Department organised a workshop on Identification and Traceability System in animals.
The workshop was organised under the auspices of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations. In the inaugural session of the workshop, Secretary Livestock Masood Anwar participated as a special guest wherein animal traceability was discussed in the sector related to halal meat production and exports.
Later, the stakeholders related to fattening farms and slaughterhouses were briefed about the Identification and Traceability System in animals. Identification methods in cattle can make it possible to obtain authentic data, said Secretary Livestock Masood Anwar. Animal traceability will help in livestock management and disease control measures.
This Identification and Traceability System in animals will prove effective in cattle identification, registration and real-time tracking as well as provision of departmental services, the Secretary Livestock Masood Anwar concluded.
LAHORE:The Pakistan Railways has given permission to 145-Up/146-Down Sukkur Express train to stop at three more...
LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences , on Wednesday, declared the results of the Post Graduate Medical Diploma...
LAHORE:A civil court has summoned a private university management in Rs16.2 million damages suit filed against the...
LAHORE:Lahore and other cities may face a shortage of petroleum products as the oil marketing companies failed to...
LAHORE:The Employees Welfare Association of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has warned of staging...
LAHORE:Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi presided over an important meeting at the Specialised Healthcare...