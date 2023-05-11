BISE employees warn of protest

LAHORE:The Employees Welfare Association (EWA) of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has warned of staging protests if the status of the board building on the Lawrence Road is not restored immediately.

According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, a meeting of the EWA was held at the board office, which decided to launch protests and take legal action if examination centres are not restored at the building after closing the offices of the Higher Education Department Punjab.