Designing of hospital waste dashboard reviewed

LAHORE:Punjab Health Secretary Dr Ahmed Javed Qazi presided over an important meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department about a dashboard, which will be designed with reference to waste disposal of hospitals in Punjab.
Special Secretary Wajid Ali Shah, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commissioner Dr Saqib Aziz, Additional Secretary Agha Nabeel, Deputy Secretary Dr Ayesha and other officers participated in the meeting.
Punjab Health Secretary reviewed the measures taken with reference to hospital waste management while the officers concerned briefed him in this regard. The health secretary said the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education is in coordination with the Department of Primary and Secondary Healthcare for the disposal of hospital waste. All SOPs will be implemented for the disposal of hospital waste, he added. A dashboard designed with reference to hospital waste disposal will be accessible to focal persons of both health departments.
