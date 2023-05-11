 
May 11, 2023
Two PTI workers die, eight injured

By Our Correspondent
May 11, 2023

LAHORE:Two PTI workers died and eight got injuries due to stone pelting and shelling during protests against the arrest of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan. A 25-year-old Abdul Qadir and a 35-year-old man were among the deceased. The bodies of the victims were shifted to the mortuary by Edhi Ambulance. Two Ambulances of Edhi Foundation were damaged due to stone pelting.