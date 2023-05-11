13 die in road accidents

LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,016 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 13 people died, whereas 1,026 were injured. Out of this, 546 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 480 minor injured victims were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.
