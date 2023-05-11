Mercury reaches 38°C in City

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot conditions was observed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Mithi, Chhor and Turbat where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 38°C and minimum was 19.8°C.The officials said that continental air was likely to prevail over most parts of the country; however, a westerly wave was likely to enter upper parts of the country tomorrow (Friday) and may persist during the weekend.
