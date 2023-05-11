Three men found dead

LAHORE:Three men were found dead in different parts of the City on Wednesday. A 40-year-old man was recovered dead from Data Darbar police area and a 35-year-old man from Factory Area. Meanwhile, a 35-year-old man identified as Sultan died due to electrocution in the Shahdara area. Police claimed that all the three men were drug addicts.
