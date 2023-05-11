Housing schemes not to be allowed on green area: minister

LAHORE:Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has said cities are engines of economic growth and green areas are as vital to urban centres as lungs are to human body.

Therefore, protecting green areas should be the top priority for regional planning. Chairing a meeting to review the progress with regard to the preparation of master plan of 11 districts of Punjab, the minister directed that green areas should be clearly demarcated in the new master plan of 11 districts of Punjab in order to combat pollution and to safeguard agricultural land for meeting food requirements of the growing population.

The minister said that new housing schemes should not be allowed on the green area and strict action should be taken against the schemes which had already sprang up illegally in these areas. Ibrahim Murad said that the business and commercial activities in the cities are the guarantee for the stability of the economy.

In order to provide employment opportunities to the citizens, business zones or economic corridors should be created for promoting business and commercial activities in small towns. Project Director Local Government Department Umm Laila Naqvi briefed the meeting at this occasion.

She said that the Local Government Department was preparing master plans for Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Okara, Sahiwal, Khanewal, Vehari, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan.

She said that Land Use Classification Maps for 11 districts had been prepared and sent to the relevant Deputy Commissioners. After the approval and notification by the concerned deputy commissioners, the land use plans of these districts will be prepared. The land use plans of 11 districts of Punjab will be able to meet the needs of the next 20 years.