Citizen’s plea against wife’s ‘illegal detention’ at shelter home dismissed

A sessions court has dismissed an application moved by a citizen seeking recovery of his wife from “illegal detention” at a non-profit organisation’s shelter home.

Syed Abdul Wahab Shah filed the application before the District and Sessions Judge (Central) under Section 491 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), alleging that Sarim Burney Trust had detained his wife “illegally without her wish and consent”.

In pursuance of the court’s notice, the applicant’s wife Famiya turned up in the court and stated that she had been residing with her husband, who maltreated and forced her to indulge in some immoral act which she refused and left his house on February 27.

After recording her statement, the judge observed, “Since the petition on the face of it is frivolous and not maintainable, [and] has been filed on misleading facts, it caused wastage of time and resources of this court, that could be used in attending genuine cases as opposed to pursuing cases which are vexatious and meritless.” He dismissed the application with a “special cost” of Rs10,000 to be deposited by the applicant with the trust as donation.