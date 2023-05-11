Bilawal tells PPP officials to focus on bridging divide in society

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday talked about the party’s policy and priorities in the wake of the local government elections in Sindh at a meeting that was attended by members of the Sindh Assembly and the party’s divisional and district officials of five divisions of the province.

The meeting was held at Bilawal House. According to a statement issued by the Bilawal House media cell, the PPP chairman met PPP assembly members, its presidents and general secretaries of various divisions and districts, and information secretaries of the Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas divisions.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was also present at the meeting. Other prominent participants included Central President of PPP Women's Wing and MPA Faryal Talpur, Sindh PPP President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Senator Waqar Mehdi, Senator Aajiz Dhamrah, Shaughta Jamani, Dr Mehreen Bhutto, Sadia Javed, Aijaz Jakhrani, Syed Ali Nawaz Shah Rizvi, Pir Aftab Shah Jilani, Syed Bachal Shah and Ziaul Hasan Lanjar.

Bilawal congratulated the party leaders and officials on the PPP’s historic success in the local government elections.

He said that after winning the elections, the PPP’s focus should be on providing high-quality local government facilities to the people at their doorstep. He instructed the assembly members to ensure that the ongoing development works in their respective constituencies were completed on a priority basis.

The PPP chairman said that if the Jiyalas worked together with the people with high spirit, a landslide success of the PPP was sure in the next elections. He added that the current situation had provided the PPP a historic opportunity for ensuring progress and prosperity of Sindh.

He said that currently, the focus of the party’s politics should be on ending the internal divide in society, restoring the economy, elevating Pakistan in the world, and providing relief to the people. The assembly members and party officials expressed their confidence in Bilawal’s leadership, stating that the people had voted for the PPP’s manifesto.